Head-To-Head Review: Fuel Performance Solutions (IFUE) and Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Fuel Performance Solutions (OTCMKTS:IFUE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Valero Energy alerts:

This table compares Valero Energy and Fuel Performance Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy 2.67% 13.63% 6.17% Fuel Performance Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Valero Energy and Fuel Performance Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy $117.03 billion 0.31 $3.12 billion $7.37 11.95 Fuel Performance Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fuel Performance Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Valero Energy and Fuel Performance Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy 0 5 12 0 2.71 Fuel Performance Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valero Energy currently has a consensus target price of $113.32, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Valero Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Fuel Performance Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fuel Performance Solutions does not pay a dividend. Valero Energy pays out 48.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valero Energy has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Fuel Performance Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.45 billion gallons per year. In addition, the company owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets; and provides transportation and terminaling services. Valero Energy Corporation has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Fuel Performance Solutions Company Profile

Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. operates as a fuel performance enhancement technology company in the United States. It develops a range of liquid fuel additive formulations, which enhance the performance of petroleum-based fuels and renewable liquid fuels. The company's products include DiesoLiFT 10, DiesoLiFT FEB, and DiesoLiFT EM-1 fuel consumption and emissions reducing additives that enhances engine power; PerfoLiFT PP-Series performance packages; PerfoLiFT C-Series cetane index boosters; PerfoLiFT D-Series detergents; PerfoLiFTTM LI-Series lubricity improvers; and PerfoClean, which provides superior tank cleaning and protection properties to diesel fuel storage tanks. It also provides PerfoLiFT BD-Series anti-oxidants/stabilizers for bio-diesel; KeroLiFT 10 that reduces emissions and smoke, as well as cleans systems; and PerfoLiFT HO-Series for calorific value, boiler efficiency, combustion, cold flow, soots, smoke and acidity, system cleaning, and rust and corrosion. In addition, the company offers gasoline products, including GasoLiFT 10 and GasoLiFT EM-2 for enhancing engine power; and PerfoLiFT O-Series octane index boosters. Further, it provides PerfoLiFT AO-Series anti-oxidants; and PerfoLiFT AC-Series anti-corrosions. The company was formerly known as International Fuel Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. in February 2014. Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.