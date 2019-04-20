Head-To-Head Contrast: SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (SEPJY) and SYSMEX CORP/ADR (SSMXY)

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) and SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SYSMEX CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SPECTRIS PLC/ADR and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPECTRIS PLC/ADR $2.14 billion 1.88 $247.21 million $1.10 15.37 SYSMEX CORP/ADR $2.55 billion 4.47 $370.01 million $0.85 32.11

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SPECTRIS PLC/ADR. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SYSMEX CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SPECTRIS PLC/ADR and SYSMEX CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPECTRIS PLC/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 SYSMEX CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SPECTRIS PLC/ADR and SYSMEX CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPECTRIS PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A SYSMEX CORP/ADR 13.69% 16.16% 12.36%

Dividends

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SYSMEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. SPECTRIS PLC/ADR pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SYSMEX CORP/ADR pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

SYSMEX CORP/ADR beats SPECTRIS PLC/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPECTRIS PLC/ADR Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process. It serves metal, minerals and mining, pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and semiconductor industries; and academic research institutes. The Test and Measurement segment supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, as well as software and services for product design optimization, manufacturing control, microseismic monitoring, and environmental noise monitoring. It serves automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy industries, as well as academic research institutes. The In-line Instrumentation segment offers process analytical measurement, asset monitoring, and online controls, as well as associated consumables and services for primary processing and converting industries. It serves process, pulp, paper, tissue, energy, utilities, and Web and converting industries. The Industrial Controls segment provides products and solutions that measure, monitor, control, inform, and connect during the production process. It serves manufacturing, process, energy, electronics, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Egham, the United Kingdom.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals. The company also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for to test for liver fibrosis progression and atopic dermatitis; and support services for hemostasis products. In addition, it offers systems for the detection of cancer lymph node metastasis; cytogenic testing services; and lab assay services. It serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. Sysmex Corporation has a collaboration with MolecularMD Corporation to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics; and a strategic collaboration with Biolidics Limited for the development of laboratory assays in the field of circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

