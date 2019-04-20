Head to Head Contrast: Brown-Forman (BF.B) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Brown-Forman pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Willamette Valley Vineyards does not pay a dividend. Brown-Forman pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Brown-Forman has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brown-Forman and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman 23.73% 55.41% 15.48% Willamette Valley Vineyards 11.30% 9.22% 4.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brown-Forman and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman $3.25 billion 7.76 $717.00 million $1.48 35.71 Willamette Valley Vineyards $23.08 million 1.53 $2.86 million N/A N/A

Brown-Forman has higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brown-Forman and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown-Forman 2 4 2 0 2.00 Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brown-Forman currently has a consensus price target of $54.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Brown-Forman’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brown-Forman is more favorable than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Summary

Brown-Forman beats Willamette Valley Vineyards on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands. It serves retail customers and consumers through distributors or state governments; and retailers, wholesalers, and provincial governments directly. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 913 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wine products directly through sales at the winery; and mailing lists, as well as through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.

