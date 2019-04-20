Head to Head Analysis: US Well Services (USWS) vs. North American Construction Group (NOA)

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get US Well Services alerts:

This table compares US Well Services and North American Construction Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $648.85 million 0.73 -$65.90 million N/A N/A North American Construction Group $316.40 million 1.09 $11.85 million $0.42 30.24

North American Construction Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than US Well Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of North American Construction Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares US Well Services and North American Construction Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services N/A -72.75% -12.67% North American Construction Group 3.89% 10.55% 3.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for US Well Services and North American Construction Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 North American Construction Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

US Well Services presently has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.33%. Given US Well Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Well Services is more favorable than North American Construction Group.

Dividends

North American Construction Group pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. US Well Services does not pay a dividend. North American Construction Group pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. North American Construction Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

North American Construction Group beats US Well Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.