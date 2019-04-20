Head to Head Analysis: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (MNSB) vs. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY)

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 0 0 1 0 3.00 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) does not pay a dividend. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) 19.56% N/A N/A OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) $47.07 million 3.73 $9.21 million $1.38 15.43 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $9.66 billion 3.79 $4.15 billion $1.41 12.38

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia). OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) beats OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, overdraft protection, insurance, and online and mobile banking services, as well as cash management, merchant, payment processing, check scanning, and lockbox services. The company operates five branches in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, and Clarendon, as well as has 55,000 ATMs. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

