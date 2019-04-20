Head-To-Head Analysis: ExlService (EXLS) & eBay (EBAY)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get ExlService alerts:

eBay pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ExlService does not pay a dividend. eBay pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

94.1% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ExlService has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ExlService and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 3 3 0 2.50 eBay 1 16 13 0 2.40

ExlService presently has a consensus price target of $63.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. eBay has a consensus price target of $39.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than ExlService.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 6.42% 13.82% 8.90% eBay 23.54% 27.40% 8.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ExlService and eBay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $883.11 million 2.34 $56.73 million $2.31 26.10 eBay $10.75 billion 2.94 $2.53 billion $2.32 15.51

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than ExlService. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eBay beats ExlService on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.