HC Wainwright Analysts Give Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) a $40.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $469.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 2.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

