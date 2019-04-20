Hawaiian (HA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of HA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 693,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,701. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.80. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Hawaiian had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $697.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Hawaiian by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

