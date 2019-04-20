Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Alfredo Trujillo sold 5,136 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $124,702.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan J. Deniro sold 8,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $193,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,153.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,438 shares of company stock valued at $822,955. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HVT opened at $24.19 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $497.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

HVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

