Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $97,000 in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 46,373.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,858,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,932,000 after buying an additional 2,851,950 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 316,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $257.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.35 and a 1-year high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total value of $1,491,758.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $3,053,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

