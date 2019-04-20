Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $65,000 Stake in GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,942,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after acquiring an additional 318,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,942,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,584,000 after purchasing an additional 318,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1,407.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,894,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,679,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $958.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74. GoPro Inc has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.28 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $8,316,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 19,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $117,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,819,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,561,937. 26.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

