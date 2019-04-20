Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,481,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE opened at $169.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.07.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

