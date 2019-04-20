Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 1,275 Shares of Cognex Co. (CGNX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 246.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3,621.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,422,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,154,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2,019.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,484,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,078 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,953,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5,315.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 880,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 864,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.99. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

