Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 630 Signature Bank (SBNY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $126.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.56 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.25.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

