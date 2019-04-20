Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 600 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 666.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $270.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $277.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $720,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,100,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,330 shares of company stock worth $71,134,520. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.56.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

