Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,949,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241,906 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,297,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,317,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,259,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558,041 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,041 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,749,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,686 shares of company stock worth $16,379,639. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

VZ opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, which are provided to consumer, business, and government customers.

