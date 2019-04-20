HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.87 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 6.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $18.22 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $603.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

