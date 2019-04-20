Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.39 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $10,732,399.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

