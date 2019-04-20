Hammerson (HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 320

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 543 ($7.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Hammerson to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hammerson to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 398.43 ($5.21).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 330.40 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 313.60 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.60 ($7.42). The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -9.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.76%.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 13,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97), for a total value of £51,098.60 ($66,769.37).

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

