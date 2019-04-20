Hackspace Capital (HAC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Hackspace Capital (CURRENCY:HAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Hackspace Capital has a total market capitalization of $298,562.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Hackspace Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hackspace Capital token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hackspace Capital has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $620.86 or 0.11667265 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00047599 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001031 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00023753 BTC.

Hackspace Capital Token Profile

Hackspace Capital (HAC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Hackspace Capital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,468,764 tokens. Hackspace Capital’s official website is hackspace.capital . Hackspace Capital’s official message board is medium.com/@hackspacecap . Hackspace Capital’s official Twitter account is @hackspacecap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hackspace Capital Token Trading

Hackspace Capital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hackspace Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hackspace Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hackspace Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

