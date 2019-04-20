H & R Block Inc (HRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to announce $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.03 and the highest is $4.14. H & R Block posted earnings of $5.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow H & R Block.

Get H & R Block alerts:

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRB. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

HRB traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,325. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.10. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 33.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in H & R Block by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 233.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after buying an additional 2,638,607 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of H & R Block by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $61,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H & R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.