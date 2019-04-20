Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of EIX opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

