Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 704,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.91, for a total value of $1,000,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $23,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.67.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $728.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.74 and a 12-month high of $750.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $817.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.58 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

