Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,566,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,276,000 after buying an additional 1,822,466 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after buying an additional 90,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $479,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,549 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,700.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,307.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,579 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $145.74 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

