Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 380 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $309,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

