Guidant Wealth Advisors Takes Position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH)

Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,049,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,807,000 after acquiring an additional 787,198 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,504,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the first quarter worth approximately $35,469,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 865,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after acquiring an additional 336,990 shares during the period.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

