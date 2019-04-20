Guidant Wealth Advisors Sells 538 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Guidant Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $34.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

