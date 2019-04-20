Guidant Wealth Advisors Invests $70,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,833,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 77,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000.

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $38.66 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2086 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

