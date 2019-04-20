Guidant Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $171.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cummins news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $63,500.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,316 shares of company stock worth $364,321 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

