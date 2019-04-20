GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

