Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of MO opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

