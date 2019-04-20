Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

GRBK has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.57.

NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 23,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,263. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $467.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 6,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $55,453.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,197 shares of company stock worth $359,873. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 78,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,153,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 158,863 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

