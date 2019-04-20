Grandview Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,009 Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 185.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,940 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Shares of DIS opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $132.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/grandview-asset-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-3009-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.