Grande West Transportation Group (BUS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.54

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 306958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size buses for transit authorities and commercial enterprises in North America. It also produces and sells spare parts. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

