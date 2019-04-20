Graham (GHM) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.

GHM opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.92. Graham has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other Graham news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 2,678 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $59,451.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James R. Lines sold 5,066 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $111,249.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 719,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 456,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 570,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

