Graham (GHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $706.40

Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $706.40 and last traded at $702.51, with a volume of 284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $701.52.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Graham by 281.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Graham (NYSE:GHC)
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.
