Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $706.40 and last traded at $702.51, with a volume of 284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $701.52.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Graham alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Graham by 281.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/graham-ghc-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-706-40.html.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.