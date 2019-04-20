Golos (GOLOS) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Golos has a total market capitalization of $746,305.00 and approximately $6,436.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including RuDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last week, Golos has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000618 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000568 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Golos Coin Profile

Golos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 124,518,891 coins. The official website for Golos is golos.io . Golos’ official message board is vk.com/goloschain . Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and RuDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

