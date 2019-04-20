Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Boosted by California Capital Advisors Inc.

California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.7% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,444,000 after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 199,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $258.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.91.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $205.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $256.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Stake Boosted by California Capital Advisors Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs-stake-boosted-by-california-capital-advisors-inc.html.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.