Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC set a $202.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $226.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.91.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $205.91 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $256.16. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,316,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,759,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 124.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 105.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 184.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

