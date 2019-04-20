Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Raised to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $258.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.91.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $205.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $256.16.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.13%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $295,283.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,531,864,000 after acquiring an additional 307,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,531,864,000 after acquiring an additional 307,849 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,641,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546,702 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,710,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,929,000 after acquiring an additional 710,479 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,301,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,630,000 after acquiring an additional 129,610 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

