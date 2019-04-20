Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Price Target to GBX 562

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 558 ($7.29) to GBX 562 ($7.34) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 605 ($7.91) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 647.71 ($8.46).

DMGT opened at GBX 668 ($8.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1-year low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 781 ($10.21).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

