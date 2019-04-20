Gogo (GOGO) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.25. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gogo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $443.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). The company had revenue of $217.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 277,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,209,485.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,245,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after buying an additional 185,486 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 990,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 305,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 220.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 375,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,225,000 after buying an additional 185,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

