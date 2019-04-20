GoByte (GBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $531,164.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002755 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $531,164.00 and approximately $5,626.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

