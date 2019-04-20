GMP Securities Lowers Yamana Gold (AUY) to Hold

GMP Securities lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.20 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.31.

NYSE:AUY opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.01 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

