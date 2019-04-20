Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (ENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENT. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of ENT stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 415,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

