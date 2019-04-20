GlassCoin Market Capitalization Tops $11,719.00 (GLS)

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, GlassCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. GlassCoin has a total market cap of $11,719.00 and $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlassCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlassCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

GlassCoin Coin Profile

GLS is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GlassCoin is glasscoin.io

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlassCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlassCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlassCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.