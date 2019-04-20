Geron (GERN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GERN. ValuEngine lowered Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. B. Riley upgraded Geron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.31.

GERN stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Geron has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.95.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Geron had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 2,534.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Geron news, EVP Melissa Kelly Behrs sold 120,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $241,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,536,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 661,446 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

