Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 97,421 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,543,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,751,000 after buying an additional 256,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. First Analysis initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,420.

Shares of EVOP opened at $28.27 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

