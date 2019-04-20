Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Weak Earnings

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $105.03 and last traded at $105.45. 2,153,338 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 942,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.58.

The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,222,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,954,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,465,000 after acquiring an additional 191,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

