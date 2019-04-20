Genuine Parts (GPC) Issues Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY19 guidance to $5.81-5.86 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $5.81-5.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $86.89 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

